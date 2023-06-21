These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is -32.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $8.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -46.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.93, the stock is 7.88% and -0.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -32.28% off its SMA200. TCS registered -56.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.65.

The stock witnessed a 16.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.32%, and is -2.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 7.63% over the month.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $152.86M and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.43. Profit margin for the company is -15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.28% and -63.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.20%).

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Container Store Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -297.40% this year.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.18M, and float is at 33.45M with Short Float at 6.07%.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Malhotra Satish,the company’sCEO & PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Malhotra Satish bought 33,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $2.24 per share for a total of $74980.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

The Container Store Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Jordan Robert E (Director) bought a total of 27,492 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $2.55 per share for $69984.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the TCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Green Equity Investors V, L.P. (Director) disposed off 72,806 shares at an average price of $6.48 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 173,134 shares of The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS).

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading 5.21% up over the past 12 months and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) that is 40.17% higher over the same period. Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is -33.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.