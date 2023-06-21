Things appear to be looking up for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is -19.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.84 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CXW stock was last observed hovering at around $9.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.61% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.36, the stock is 4.53% and 3.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -7.35% off its SMA200. CXW registered -12.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.75.

The stock witnessed a 5.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.58%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has around 10653 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.46 and Fwd P/E is 11.97. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.39% and -30.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoreCivic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 339.70% this year.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.53M, and float is at 113.21M with Short Float at 2.50%.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARSHALL THURGOOD JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 17,153 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $9.90 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37678.0 shares.

CoreCivic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Swindle, Patrick D. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $9.59 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the CXW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, GARFINKLE DAVID (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $10.66 for $79961.0. The insider now directly holds 316,687 shares of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW): Who are the competitors?

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is 20.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.