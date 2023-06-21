Things appear to be looking up for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is 84.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $12.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LWLG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $2.71 for the next 12 months. It is also -192.99% off the consensus price target high of $2.71 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are -192.99% lower than the price target low of $2.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.94, the stock is 10.60% and 40.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 2.98% at the moment leaves the stock 25.42% off its SMA200. LWLG registered 30.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.15%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$49.84.

The stock witnessed a 44.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.82%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 10.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 104.63% and -36.12% from its 52-week high.

Lightwave Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.27M, and float is at 112.05M with Short Float at 19.54%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $7.77 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29128.0 shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Bucchi Ronald A (Director) sold a total of 27,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $8.21 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81124.0 shares of the LWLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Marcelli James S. (President, COO) disposed off 57,000 shares at an average price of $4.57 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 289,740 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG).

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) that is trading 13.80% up over the past 12 months.