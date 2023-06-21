Things appear to be looking up for NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT)

NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) is 4.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.75 and a high of $23.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEWT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -62.1% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.02, the stock is 22.51% and 34.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 7.40% off its SMA200. NEWT registered -11.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.68.

The stock witnessed a 48.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.48%, and is 12.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $413.76M and $150.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.24 and Fwd P/E is 7.15. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.33% and -26.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NewtekOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.80% this year.

NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.61M, and float is at 23.03M with Short Float at 7.87%.

NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SLOANE BARRY,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that SLOANE BARRY bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $15.67 per share for a total of $15673.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

NewtekOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Zink Gregory L (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $15.06 per share for $15060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23721.0 shares of the NEWT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, SLOANE BARRY (Chairman & CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.28 for $56400.0. The insider now directly holds 1,123,048 shares of NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT).

NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) that is trading -36.01% down over the past 12 months and CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) that is 43.91% higher over the same period. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) is -17.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.