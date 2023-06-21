Things appear to be looking up for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is 12.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.41 and a high of $98.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RHP stock was last observed hovering at around $93.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.88% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.74% higher than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.31, the stock is -1.14% and -0.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 5.13% off its SMA200. RHP registered 20.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.64%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) has around 689 employees, a market worth around $5.48B and $2.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.66 and Fwd P/E is 19.01. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.11% and -6.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 172.50% this year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.18M, and float is at 53.97M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REED COLIN V,the company’sExec. Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that REED COLIN V sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $97.04 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that REED COLIN V (Exec. Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $95.95 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the RHP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Bhasin Rachna (Director) disposed off 4,810 shares at an average price of $92.53 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 4,585 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP).

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading -23.48% down over the past 12 months and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) that is -17.05% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -11.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.