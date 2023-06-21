United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is -19.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $201.65 and a high of $283.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UTHR stock was last observed hovering at around $230.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.86% off its average median price target of $302.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.43% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -39.63% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $223.40, the stock is 1.73% and 0.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -6.30% off its SMA200. UTHR registered 2.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is -1.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has around 985 employees, a market worth around $10.44B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.04 and Fwd P/E is 11.06. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.79% and -21.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Therapeutics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.30M, and float is at 44.76M with Short Float at 2.32%.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Insider Activity

A total of 670 insider transactions have happened at United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 558 and purchases happening 112 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAHON PAUL A,the company’sEVP & GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that MAHON PAUL A sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $227.77 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36599.0 shares.

United Therapeutics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that MAHON PAUL A (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $209.11 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36599.0 shares of the UTHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, MAHON PAUL A (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $214.58 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 36,599 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR).

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -17.14% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.85% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -69.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.