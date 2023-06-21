Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) is -20.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.25 and a high of $35.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNOM stock was last observed hovering at around $24.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.96% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 22.09% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.93, the stock is -4.57% and -9.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -16.49% off its SMA200. VNOM registered -20.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.29.

The stock witnessed a -8.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.78%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.96 and Fwd P/E is 13.31. Distance from 52-week low is 7.21% and -30.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (56.30%).

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.60% this year.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.73M, and float is at 61.86M with Short Float at 1.72%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings III L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 1,810,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $30.03 per share for a total of $54.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.0 million shares.

Viper Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that BX SWT ML Holdco LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,810,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $30.03 per share for $54.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.0 million shares of the VNOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 180,000 shares at an average price of $30.63 for $5.51 million. The insider now directly holds 8,812,747 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM).

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is trading -2.21% down over the past 12 months.