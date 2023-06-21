Why Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is 31.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.76 and a high of $114.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPA stock was last observed hovering at around $111.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.32% off its average median price target of $147.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.95% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 12.1% higher than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.99, the stock is 0.50% and 9.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 25.42% off its SMA200. CPA registered 95.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.31.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.35%, and is -1.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has around 7265 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $3.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.77 and Fwd P/E is 6.49. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.46% and -4.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Copa Holdings S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 730.20% this year.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.56M, and float is at 28.19M with Short Float at 7.05%.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -1.46% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is 28.00% higher over the same period. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is 0.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.