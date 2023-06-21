Why should you keep an eye on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)?

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is 52.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.71 and a high of $80.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BECN stock was last observed hovering at around $79.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08%.

Currently trading at $80.52, the stock is 15.09% and 25.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 37.14% off its SMA200. BECN registered 58.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.41.

The stock witnessed a 22.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.84%, and is 7.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has around 7478 employees, a market worth around $5.13B and $8.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.35 and Fwd P/E is 12.15. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.15% and 0.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 731.70% this year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.30M, and float is at 49.74M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Christopher Carl,the company’sEVP & CIO. SEC filings show that Nelson Christopher Carl sold 8,611 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $72.95 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that RANDLE STUART A (Director) sold a total of 10,299 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $72.43 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31417.0 shares of the BECN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Best Clement Munroe III (President, South Division) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $61.72 for $92580.0. The insider now directly holds 58,183 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN).

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 31.03% up over the past 12 months and Pool Corporation (POOL) that is 6.42% higher over the same period. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is 48.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.