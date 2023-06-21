Why should you keep an eye on Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)?

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) is -0.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.67 and a high of $29.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCPT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.83% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.22% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.86, the stock is -0.72% and -0.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -2.03% off its SMA200. FCPT registered 2.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.81.

The stock witnessed a 0.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.83%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.56% over the month.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) has around 543 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $228.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.77 and Fwd P/E is 23.62. Profit margin for the company is 43.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.05% and -12.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.83M, and float is at 83.00M with Short Float at 5.56%.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOODY JOHN S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MOODY JOHN S sold 7,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $26.25 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60650.0 shares.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that HANSEN DOUGLAS B (Director) bought a total of 9,425 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $26.53 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54376.0 shares of the FCPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Lenehan William H (President and CEO) acquired 7,600 shares at an average price of $26.06 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 556,549 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -6.07% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is 16.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.