Why should you keep an eye on Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL)?

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is 62.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $4.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HGBL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.83, the stock is 2.47% and 18.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 52.51% off its SMA200. HGBL registered 191.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.77%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $143.66M and $54.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.13 and Fwd P/E is 12.24. Profit margin for the company is 32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.97% and -5.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heritage Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 404.80% this year.

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.01M, and float is at 27.57M with Short Float at 0.13%.

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Topline Capital Partners, LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Topline Capital Partners, LP sold 44,558 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.62 million shares.

Heritage Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Topline Capital Management, LL () sold a total of 44,558 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $3.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.62 million shares of the HGBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Topline Capital Management, LL () disposed off 55,972 shares at an average price of $3.02 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 3,662,443 shares of Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL).

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) that is trading 7.20% up over the past 12 months. Genpact Limited (G) is -5.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.