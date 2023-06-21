Why should you keep an eye on Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST)?

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ: WEST) is -13.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.34 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEST stock was last observed hovering at around $11.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.86% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.50, the stock is 2.45% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -2.79% off its SMA200. WEST registered 16.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.02k.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.17%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) has around 1327 employees, a market worth around $872.85M and $886.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.23. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.13% and -21.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -224.00% this year.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.69M, and float is at 72.45M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pledger Thomas Christopher,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Pledger Thomas Christopher sold 28,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $11.39 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that FORD JOE T (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $10.73 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the WEST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Stephens Group, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $12.29 for $6147.0. The insider now directly holds 5,582,082 shares of Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST).