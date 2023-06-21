Why Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is -0.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.31 and a high of $44.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $39.72, the stock is 0.75% and 2.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -0.21% off its SMA200. SRC registered 8.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.47.

The stock witnessed a 3.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.25%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $729.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.40 and Fwd P/E is 27.72. Profit margin for the company is 43.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.77% and -11.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.06M, and float is at 138.88M with Short Float at 2.12%.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frymire Michelle M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Frymire Michelle M sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $39.75 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10009.0 shares.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Thomas Rochelle (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 2,815 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $41.29 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8834.0 shares of the SRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Young Jay (EVP, CAO, CLO) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $41.00 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 2,136 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC).