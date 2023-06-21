Will Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is 57.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $172.05 and a high of $368.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALGN stock was last observed hovering at around $330.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $370.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.09% off the consensus price target high of $420.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -47.3% lower than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $331.43, the stock is 9.93% and 5.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 25.49% off its SMA200. ALGN registered 44.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.10.

The stock witnessed a 12.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.76%, and is 6.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has around 23165 employees, a market worth around $25.58B and $3.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 82.02 and Fwd P/E is 33.29. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.64% and -10.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Align Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.40% this year.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.92M, and float is at 73.17M with Short Float at 3.56%.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dallas Kevin J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dallas Kevin J bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $285.26 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12246.0 shares.

Align Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that HOGAN JOSEPH M (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,928 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $341.50 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ALGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Morici John (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 587 shares at an average price of $341.84 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 8,204 shares of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is 39.15% higher over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is 12.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.