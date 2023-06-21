Will Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is 61.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $7.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KODK stock was last observed hovering at around $5.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -392.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -392.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.92, the stock is -2.54% and 18.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 18.07% off its SMA200. KODK registered -6.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.07.

The stock witnessed a 12.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.43%, and is -6.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $405.11M and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.50. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.93% and -32.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Kodak Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.00% this year.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.10M, and float is at 55.61M with Short Float at 7.63%.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Katz Philippe D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Katz Philippe D bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $4.59 per share for a total of $13770.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Eastman Kodak Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that SILECK MICHAEL (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $4.39 per share for $65850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74575.0 shares of the KODK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Katz Philippe D (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.85 for $38500.0. The insider now directly holds 152,496 shares of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novanta Inc. (NOVT) that is trading 53.72% up over the past 12 months. GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is -27.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.