Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) on Track to Reach $13.60 in a Year

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) is 6.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $10.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZYME stock was last observed hovering at around $8.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $13.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.38, the stock is -2.94% and -7.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 3.20% at the moment leaves the stock 5.74% off its SMA200. ZYME registered 49.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.21.

The stock witnessed a -12.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.64%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $541.10M and $446.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.25. Profit margin for the company is 38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.89% and -22.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.40% this year.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.74M, and float is at 53.83M with Short Float at 10.35%.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EcoR1 Capital, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.09 million shares.

Zymeworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Klompas Neil A (President & COO) sold a total of 2,977 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $7.83 per share for $23298.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17032.0 shares of the ZYME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, EcoR1 Capital, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 163,400 shares at an average price of $9.88 for $1.62 million. The insider now directly holds 9,887,473 shares of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.50% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -38.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.