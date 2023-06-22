A peek at FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO): Who has invested in It?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) is -2.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is 13.99% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.17 million and changing 19.24% at the moment leaves the stock -65.74% off its SMA200. FOXO registered -96.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.14.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.11%, and is 14.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.60% over the week and 13.98% over the month.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $10.64M and $0.48M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.80% and -96.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-409.90%).

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.40% this year

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.42M, and float is at 16.14M with Short Float at 2.36%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.