A peek at Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU): Who has invested in It?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) is 89.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $7.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NU stock was last observed hovering at around $7.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.82% off the consensus price target high of $12.40 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -157.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.71, the stock is 8.12% and 27.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.34 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 58.15% off its SMA200. NU registered 122.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.69%.

The stock witnessed a 18.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.04%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has around 8049 employees, a market worth around $35.72B and $5.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.24. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.43% and -0.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.80% this year

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.71B, and float is at 3.18B with Short Float at 2.45%.