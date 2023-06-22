A peek at The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Who has invested in It?

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is -35.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.00 and a high of $86.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCHW stock was last observed hovering at around $53.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.51% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -10.14% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.97, the stock is -0.05% and 3.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.44 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -21.55% off its SMA200. SCHW registered -10.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.98%.

The stock witnessed a 4.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.25%, and is -1.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $100.23B and $23.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.72 and Fwd P/E is 13.03. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.93% and -37.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.83B, and float is at 1.69B with Short Float at 1.65%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwab Charles R., the company’s Co-Chairman. SEC filings show that Schwab Charles R. sold 77,640 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $51.76 per share for a total of $4.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59.77 million shares.

The Charles Schwab Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Brown Marianne Catherine (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $53.47 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9984.0 shares of the SCHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Clark Bernard J. (MD, Head of Adivsor Services) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $54.83 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 120,653 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading -0.84% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is 18.44% higher over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is 18.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.