Altria Group Inc. (MO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is -3.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.35 and a high of $48.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MO stock was last observed hovering at around $43.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $43.95, the stock is -1.75% and -3.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.81 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -3.00% off its SMA200. MO registered -3.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.66.

The stock witnessed a -2.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.87%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $78.59B and $24.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.12 and Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.92% and -10.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.30%).

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Analyst Forecasts

Altria Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.70% this year

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.79B, and float is at 1.78B with Short Float at 0.84%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 29 times.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -1.63% down over the past 12 months.