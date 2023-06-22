ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) is -6.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $7.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.25, the stock is 4.08% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -4.76% off its SMA200. ARR registered -11.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$4.82.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.58%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 4.83. Distance from 52-week low is 19.86% and -34.21% from its 52-week high.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.59M, and float is at 130.89M with Short Float at 12.26%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zimmer Jeffrey J, the company’s Co-CEO and President. SEC filings show that Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 33,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $5.82 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading 5.87% up over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -2.21% lower over the same period. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is -6.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.