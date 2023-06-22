Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Volatility At 2.62%, Should You Add A Position?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is 41.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.76 and a high of $242.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDNS stock was last observed hovering at around $232.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.52% off its average median price target of $232.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.3% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.58% lower than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $228.01, the stock is 0.07% and 5.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 23.35% off its SMA200. CDNS registered 59.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.48.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.68%, and is -4.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $62.68B and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.01 and Fwd P/E is 39.88. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.32% and -6.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.68M, and float is at 270.06M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider Activity

A total of 153 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 120 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TENG CHIN-CHI, the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that TENG CHIN-CHI sold 12,858 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $239.54 per share for a total of $3.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Cunningham Paul (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $228.57 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96124.0 shares of the CDNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Nisewaner Karna (Corporate VP, General Counsel) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $228.57 for $22857.0. The insider now directly holds 22,094 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is trading 32.18% up over the past 12 months and Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is 43.95% higher over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 50.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.