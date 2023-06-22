Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Volatility At 19.29%, Should You Add A Position?

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) is 6.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $0.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is 48.99% and 53.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.15 million and changing 19.73% at the moment leaves the stock 23.97% off its SMA200. CBIO registered 47.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.53.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 50.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.20%, and is 52.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.29% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $12.62M and $0.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.60. Distance from 52-week low is 84.95% and -13.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.50%).

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.76M, and float is at 27.91M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 20.12% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -3.29% lower over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -1.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.