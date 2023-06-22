Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) is -52.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMMB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is -11.02% and -7.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.81 million and changing -13.22% at the moment leaves the stock -25.83% off its SMA200. CMMB registered -54.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.98%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.41.

The stock witnessed a -15.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.79%, and is -14.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.78% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.82% and -71.78% from its 52-week high.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.00% this year

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.05M, and float is at 10.36M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd. sold 336,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $3.58 per share for a total of $1.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.24 million shares.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Mor George Adi (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 7,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $5.03 per share for $38706.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the CMMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Mor George Adi (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 6,100 shares at an average price of $5.03 for $30663.0. The insider now directly holds 251,147 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB).