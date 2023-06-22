Here are the top Institutional holders of Dollar General Corporation (DG) shares

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is -32.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.27 and a high of $261.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $164.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.06%.

Currently trading at $167.05, the stock is -5.09% and -16.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -26.56% off its SMA200. DG registered -27.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.49%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 170000 employees, a market worth around $36.50B and $38.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.74 and Fwd P/E is 15.18. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.43% and -36.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.19M, and float is at 217.95M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CALBERT MICHAEL M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CALBERT MICHAEL M bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $155.44 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that CALBERT MICHAEL M (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $155.25 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Owen Jeffery (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $157.86 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 55,720 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 17.52% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 30.58% higher over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 16.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.