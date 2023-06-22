Here are the top Institutional holders of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) shares

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -28.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $3.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.62% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is -3.72% and 7.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.74 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -26.98% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -45.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.22.

The stock witnessed a 17.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.29%, and is -17.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 8.94% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $344.75M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.65% and -63.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.30%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.30% this year

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.26M, and float is at 230.16M with Short Float at 18.99%.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bowron Kimberly T, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Bowron Kimberly T sold 3,803 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $1.56 per share for a total of $5933.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Gevo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Marsh Andrew (Director) sold a total of 13,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $1.54 per share for $21519.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the GEVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Bloom Paul D (CCO & CIO) disposed off 5,975 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $7469.0. The insider now directly holds 512,582 shares of Gevo Inc. (GEVO).