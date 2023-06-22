Here are the top Institutional holders of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is -12.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.93 and a high of $150.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLO stock was last observed hovering at around $110.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.1% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 1.22% higher than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.62, the stock is -0.08% and -3.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -9.98% off its SMA200. VLO registered -0.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.17.

The stock witnessed a 0.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.56%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has around 9716 employees, a market worth around $40.29B and $174.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.17 and Fwd P/E is 8.45. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.16% and -25.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valero Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 369.00M, and float is at 359.46M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simmons Gary K., the company’s EVP & CCO. SEC filings show that Simmons Gary K. sold 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $135.16 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Valero Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Gorder Joseph W (COB & CEO) sold a total of 37,567 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $127.00 per share for $4.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the VLO stock.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 20.61% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 4.38% higher over the same period.