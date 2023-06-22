Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) is 224.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $3.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $1.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -84.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.76, the stock is 33.95% and 42.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.3 million and changing 7.81% at the moment leaves the stock 60.29% off its SMA200. HUT registered 73.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 198.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.64.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 44.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.00%, and is 30.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $722.29M and $116.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 253.85% and -25.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.90%).

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.60% this year

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.96M, and float is at 183.08M with Short Float at 6.22%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.