Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is -24.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.13 and a high of $15.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBAN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 3.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.64, the stock is -1.40% and -0.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.85 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -19.35% off its SMA200. HBAN registered -10.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.05%.

The stock witnessed a 4.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.34%, and is -5.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has around 20198 employees, a market worth around $15.32B and $6.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.89 and Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.54% and -32.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.90% this year

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 3.16%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Diaz-Granados Rafael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Diaz-Granados Rafael bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $10.35 per share for a total of $2070.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200.0 shares.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that TORGOW GARY (Director) bought a total of 23,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $10.56 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the HBAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Heller Paul G (Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off) disposed off 160,000 shares at an average price of $9.19 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 460,117 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 25.91% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -10.49% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 8.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.