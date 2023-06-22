IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is 1.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $3.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.03% off the consensus price target high of $4.46 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -50.29% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is -7.12% and -10.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 16.79% off its SMA200. IAG registered 32.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.39.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.68%, and is -7.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 5357 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $828.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.83. Distance from 52-week low is 185.84% and -21.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 479.00M, and float is at 477.98M with Short Float at 1.26%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading 64.66% up over the past 12 months and Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) that is 11.02% higher over the same period.