Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is -38.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.02 and a high of $0.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is 73.43% and 87.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63.32 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -44.73% off its SMA200. IDEX registered -85.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.39.

The stock witnessed a 120.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.13%, and is 10.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.78% over the week and 20.85% over the month.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has around 565 employees, a market worth around $98.53M and $100.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 407.50% and -88.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-191.60%).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.10% this year

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 561.63M, and float is at 533.65M with Short Float at 15.68%.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Poor Alfred, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Poor Alfred bought 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $0.25 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.89 million shares.