Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is 104.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $8.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -71.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.86, the stock is 7.73% and 33.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.74 million and changing -6.16% at the moment leaves the stock 53.06% off its SMA200. JOBY registered 37.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.50%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.77.

The stock witnessed a 34.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.80%, and is -12.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 117.78% and -14.68% from its 52-week high.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 605.18M, and float is at 360.83M with Short Float at 11.40%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bevirt JoeBen, the company’s CEO and Chief Architect. SEC filings show that Bevirt JoeBen sold 495,877 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $6.97 per share for a total of $3.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59.52 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Bevirt JoeBen (CEO and Chief Architect) sold a total of 662,431 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $7.26 per share for $4.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60.01 million shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Bevirt JoeBen (CEO and Chief Architect) disposed off 1,066,117 shares at an average price of $7.58 for $8.08 million. The insider now directly holds 33,328,734 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).