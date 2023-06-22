Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Volatility At 8.35%, Should You Add A Position?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) is 20.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $3.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is -18.09% and -16.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -3.58% off its SMA200. LXRX registered 57.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.19k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.00.

The stock witnessed a -23.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.44%, and is -13.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 9.87% over the month.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $598.09M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 53.33% and -39.30% from its 52-week high.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 189.01M, and float is at 186.84M with Short Float at 5.76%.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WADE JEFFREY L, the company’s President and CFO. SEC filings show that WADE JEFFREY L bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $2.33 per share for a total of $28000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Artal International S.C.A. (Director) bought a total of 27,775,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $2.60 per share for $72.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78.63 million shares of the LXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Artal International S.C.A. (Director) acquired 16,173,800 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $40.43 million. The insider now directly holds 48,433,261 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 5.00% up over the past 12 months and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is 53.43% higher over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 34.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.