New Big Money Means Coherent Corp. (COHR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) is 33.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.29 and a high of $60.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $55.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.44% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.86% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -61.62% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.87, the stock is 16.75% and 32.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.42 million and changing -15.26% at the moment leaves the stock 25.27% off its SMA200. COHR registered -9.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.16.

The stock witnessed a 52.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.46%, and is 9.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.57% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has around 23658 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $4.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.26. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.28% and -22.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherent Corp. (COHR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coherent Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.11M, and float is at 136.45M with Short Float at 5.24%.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Corp. (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATTERA VINCENT D JR, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MATTERA VINCENT D JR sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $59.17 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Coherent Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that RAYMOND MARY JANE (CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $60.00 per share for $60000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the COHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II (President) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $55.67 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 113,642 shares of Coherent Corp. (COHR).

Coherent Corp. (COHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 7.97% up over the past 12 months and LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is 4.58% higher over the same period. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -20.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.