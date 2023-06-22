New Big Money Means Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 45.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.61 and a high of $74.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $71.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $71.11, the stock is 2.50% and 5.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.49 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 23.70% off its SMA200. FTNT registered 32.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.11.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.85%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has around 13202 employees, a market worth around $56.46B and $4.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.62 and Fwd P/E is 40.96. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.89% and -4.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (132.40%).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 46.60% this year

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 783.20M, and float is at 633.43M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jensen Keith, the company’s CFO & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Jensen Keith sold 24,710 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $68.18 per share for a total of $1.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4572.0 shares.

Fortinet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Perche Patrice (Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp.) sold a total of 7,535 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $70.24 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25730.0 shares of the FTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Jensen Keith (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,050 shares at an average price of $68.23 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 4,572 shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading 17.19% up over the past 12 months and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) that is -12.23% lower over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 50.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.