New Big Money Means Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -0.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $2.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.36% off the consensus price target high of $3.99 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 11.74% higher than the price target low of $2.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is -3.07% and -5.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.39 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -2.52% off its SMA200. LYG registered 6.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.00%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.03%, and is -3.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 59354 employees, a market worth around $36.00B and $18.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.92. Distance from 52-week low is 28.24% and -17.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.29B, and float is at 16.25B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 23.40% higher over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -0.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.