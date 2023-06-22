New Big Money Means Roku Inc. (ROKU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is 58.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.26 and a high of $101.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROKU stock was last observed hovering at around $67.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.44% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.31% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -57.37% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.52, the stock is 1.17% and 7.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.05 million and changing -5.06% at the moment leaves the stock 11.68% off its SMA200. ROKU registered -21.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.86.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.11%, and is -12.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $9.22B and $3.13B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.64% and -36.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.70%).

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roku Inc. (ROKU) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roku Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -311.40% this year

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.33M, and float is at 121.47M with Short Float at 10.69%.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Roku Inc. (ROKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fyfield Mai, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fyfield Mai sold 398 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $69.86 per share for a total of $27804.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1745.0 shares.

Roku Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Fuchsberg Gilbert (SVP, Corporate Development) sold a total of 2,129 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $59.44 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33389.0 shares of the ROKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Banks Matthew C. (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) disposed off 1,614 shares at an average price of $60.42 for $97518.0. The insider now directly holds 4,774 shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU).

Roku Inc. (ROKU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roku Inc. (ROKU) that is trading -21.72% down over the past 12 months. Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is -13.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.