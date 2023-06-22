Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Volatility At 1.45%, Should You Add A Position?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is 17.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.59 and a high of $77.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QSR stock was last observed hovering at around $76.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $79.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.51% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -15.26% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.07, the stock is 2.19% and 5.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 17.06% off its SMA200. QSR registered 59.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.95.

The stock witnessed a 3.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.89%, and is 0.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $23.70B and $6.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.28 and Fwd P/E is 22.29. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.84% and -1.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 309.00M, and float is at 302.22M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dunnigan Matthew, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Dunnigan Matthew sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $73.21 per share for a total of $3.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39391.0 shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Siddiqui Sami A. (Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $72.40 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the QSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Hedayat Ali (Director) disposed off 7,772 shares at an average price of $72.54 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 17,677 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 25.66% up over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is 25.90% higher over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is 54.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.