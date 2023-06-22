Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Volatility At 9.82%, Should You Add A Position?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is 15.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $0.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 3.95% and -12.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing 7.53% at the moment leaves the stock -18.43% off its SMA200. ANY registered -50.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.12.

The stock witnessed a 0.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.09%, and is 6.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.82% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $25.04M and $7.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.78% and -64.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-508.80%).

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -403.70% this year

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.04M, and float is at 65.56M with Short Float at 0.60%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalbfleisch Kurt L., the company’s SVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Kalbfleisch Kurt L. sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $24112.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Sphere 3D Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that O’Daniel Joseph (President) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $0.30 per share for $15070.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10625.0 shares of the ANY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Trompeter Patricia (CEO) disposed off 29,142 shares at an average price of $0.34 for $9777.0. The insider now directly holds 403,325 shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY).