The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is -6.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.80 and a high of $35.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMB stock was last observed hovering at around $30.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.62% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 0.58% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.82, the stock is 2.87% and 3.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.72 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -1.19% off its SMA200. WMB registered 3.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.51.

The stock witnessed a 5.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.62%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has around 5043 employees, a market worth around $37.59B and $11.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.55 and Fwd P/E is 16.90. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.86% and -13.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 1.14B with Short Float at 1.79%.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hallam Scott A., the company’s SVP Transmission & Gulf of Mex. SEC filings show that Hallam Scott A. sold 14,388 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $30.64 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

The Williams Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that BERGSTROM STEPHEN W (Director) bought a total of 6,895 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $29.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the WMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $29.61 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 48,521 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enbridge Inc. (ENB) that is trading -8.79% down over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 11.77% higher over the same period. TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -18.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.