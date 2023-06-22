VCI Global Limited (VCIG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is 16.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $24.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCIG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.29%.

Currently trading at $4.96, the stock is 72.25% and 55.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.23 million and changing -31.59% at the moment leaves the stock 55.47% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.70.

The stock witnessed a 77.78% in the last 1 month, and is 90.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 59.80% over the week and 23.52% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 36.47. Profit margin for the company is 60.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.18% and -79.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (68.30%).

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.00M, and float is at 36.77M with Short Float at 0.14%.