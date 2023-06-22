Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is 2.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.64 and a high of $36.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WY stock was last observed hovering at around $31.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.75% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 9.12% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.90, the stock is 5.07% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.4 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 1.65% off its SMA200. WY registered -3.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.10.

The stock witnessed a 4.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.55%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has around 9264 employees, a market worth around $22.45B and $8.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.22 and Fwd P/E is 26.89. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.97% and -15.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 733.16M, and float is at 725.47M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Merle Denise M, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Merle Denise M sold 5,719 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $28.54 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Merle Denise M (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,781 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $30.00 per share for $53430.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the WY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Stockfish Devin W (President and CEO) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $36.00 for $64800.0. The insider now directly holds 567,381 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is -26.52% lower over the past 12 months.