Which institution holds the most shares in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI)

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) is 263.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $3.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AHI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is 121.52% and 206.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93.13 million and changing 101.35% at the moment leaves the stock 199.27% off its SMA200. AHI registered 99.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 246.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.25.

The stock witnessed a 373.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 302.38%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.61% over the week and 44.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 830.67% and -61.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-231.00%).

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.70% this year

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.96M, and float is at 13.67M with Short Float at 0.58%.