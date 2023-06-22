Which institution holds the most shares in Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is 49.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.91 and a high of $144.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $126.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.8% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -34.17% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.46, the stock is 9.84% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.7 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 15.43% off its SMA200. ABNB registered 28.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.30.

The stock witnessed a 18.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.05%, and is 2.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 6811 employees, a market worth around $80.98B and $8.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.47 and Fwd P/E is 31.78. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.61% and -11.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a “Hold”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 588.10% this year

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 634.00M, and float is at 392.44M with Short Float at 6.21%.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 105 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gebbia Joseph, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gebbia Joseph sold 166,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $125.38 per share for a total of $20.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.22 million shares.

Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $127.74 per share for $2.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ABNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Gebbia Joseph (Director) disposed off 617,769 shares at an average price of $124.82 for $77.11 million. The insider now directly holds 3,383,435 shares of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB).