Which institution holds the most shares in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is -17.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.00 and a high of $69.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NDAQ stock was last observed hovering at around $51.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.34% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 0.86% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.56, the stock is -6.96% and -7.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -13.75% off its SMA200. NDAQ registered 1.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.10.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.39%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has around 6486 employees, a market worth around $25.32B and $6.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.93 and Fwd P/E is 17.70. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.12% and -26.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nasdaq Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 489.93M, and float is at 340.98M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BLACK STEVEN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLACK STEVEN D bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $51.46 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Nasdaq Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Smith Bryan Everard (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $52.51 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48083.0 shares of the NDAQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Smith Bryan Everard (Executive Vice President) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $56.17 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 53,083 shares of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ).

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -7.03% down over the past 12 months and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is 23.10% higher over the same period.