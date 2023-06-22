Which institution holds the most shares in Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) is 33.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $5.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RGTI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is -6.55% and 37.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing -10.14% at the moment leaves the stock -13.66% off its SMA200. RGTI registered -80.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.88.

The stock witnessed a 92.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.84%, and is -25.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.48% over the week and 24.30% over the month.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $140.27M and $13.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 170.76% and -83.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.40%).

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rigetti Computing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.10% this year

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.78M, and float is at 114.76M with Short Float at 5.34%.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fitzgerald Alissa, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fitzgerald Alissa sold 40,447 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $1.41 per share for a total of $57030.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26989.0 shares.

Rigetti Computing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Fitzgerald Alissa (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $1.28 per share for $10240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67436.0 shares of the RGTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Danis Richard (General Counsel & Corp. Sec.) disposed off 22,919 shares at an average price of $0.51 for $11689.0. The insider now directly holds 1,176,316 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI).