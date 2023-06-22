Which Institutions Own Shares In Cano Health Inc. (CANO)?

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) is 2.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CANO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -41.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.41, the stock is 4.37% and 10.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.23 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -45.53% off its SMA200. CANO registered -70.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.96.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.68%, and is 8.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.94% over the week and 10.62% over the month.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $786.10M and $2.90B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.02% and -85.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -794.90% this year

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.80M, and float is at 170.47M with Short Float at 13.96%.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aguilar Richard, the company’s Chief Clinical Officer. SEC filings show that Aguilar Richard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $1.42 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.21 million shares.

Cano Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Aguilar Richard (Chief Clinical Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $1.38 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.71 million shares of the CANO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Aguilar Richard (Chief Clinical Officer) disposed off 275,940 shares at an average price of $1.29 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 1,813,984 shares of Cano Health Inc. (CANO).