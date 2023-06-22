Which Institutions Own Shares In Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)?

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is 112.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is 25.51% and 27.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.25 million and changing 16.84% at the moment leaves the stock 58.90% off its SMA200. GRNQ registered -18.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.17.

The stock witnessed a 9.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.20%, and is 33.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.61% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $17.38M and $3.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 129.00% and -39.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.70%).

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.10% this year

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.88M, and float is at 4.42M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading -7.63% down over the past 12 months.