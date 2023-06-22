Which Institutions Own Shares In Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) is -5.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.64 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KOS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $6.01, the stock is -6.02% and -8.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.92 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -9.75% off its SMA200. KOS registered -8.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.69.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.65%, and is -6.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.45 and Fwd P/E is 5.65. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.53% and -29.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 355.60% this year

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 458.32M, and float is at 443.37M with Short Float at 5.29%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOODWIN DEANNA L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOODWIN DEANNA L sold 112,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $6.69 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99532.0 shares.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Franklin Roy A. (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $6.80 per share for $54400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68870.0 shares of the KOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Dearlove Sir Richard Billing (Director) disposed off 147,000 shares at an average price of $6.65 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 133,615 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS).