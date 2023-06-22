Which Institutions Own Shares In The Gap Inc. (GPS)?

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is -18.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.22 and a high of $15.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -52.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.16, the stock is 4.39% and 3.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.18 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -16.05% off its SMA200. GPS registered 0.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.61.

The stock witnessed a 17.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.38%, and is -6.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $15.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.18. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.87% and -40.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Gap Inc. (GPS) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.60% this year

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.00M, and float is at 179.49M with Short Float at 22.58%.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at The Gap Inc. (GPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barbeito Horacio, the company’s President & CEO, Old Navy. SEC filings show that Barbeito Horacio sold 790 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $7.89 per share for a total of $6232.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Gap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Breitbard Mark (President & CEO, Gap Brand) sold a total of 22,918 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $8.78 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the GPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Breitbard Mark (President & CEO, Gap Brand) disposed off 3,457 shares at an average price of $9.59 for $33153.0. The insider now directly holds 123,985 shares of The Gap Inc. (GPS).

The Gap Inc. (GPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 17.52% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 42.83% higher over the same period.